Bear spotted in Cape Coral

The Cape Coral Police Department is informing the public of a bear that was spotted in Cape Coral on Sunday.

The bear was spotted near Cornwallis Parkway and was headed toward the river. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is aware of the situation and is looking for the bear.

Authorities advise residents to bring their pets inside, as well as any pet food that may attract bears.

Authorities also ask that if you see the bear, do not attempt to approach it or take photos of it.

