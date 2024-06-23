Bear spotted in Cape Coral

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Social media is a Hotspot for entertainment and interaction. So much so, that rising eighth grader Mason Berg just wont let his phone go.
The Cape Coral Police Department is informing the public of a bear that was spotted in Cape Coral on Sunday.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lehigh Acres Sunday morning.
Rip currents can be deadly. Within a week in Florida, 5 people drowned because of rip currents.
If you liked Saturday’s weather, you’ll like Sunday’s forecast. Once again, we will have scattered afternoon storms.
Like millions of Americans monitoring their blood sugar, Lee Quick is diabetic. For almost two decades, the Cape Coral man has relied on medications to manage his type 2 disease.
To those of us living in Southwest Florida, talking about a “wall of wind” might bring up memories of Hurricane Irma or Ian– or even a bad rain storm.
The Lee County Sheriffs office is currently investigating an armed robbery held at 7-eleven on Gateway Boulevard.
The Lee County sheriffs office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon.
This weeks segment of WINK neighborhood watch features a stolen ambulance, a suspected murderer, and a drive-through disaster.
The Hendry County hazmat situation has been contained, but questions linger in the community after scene remains active for several days.
There is a good chance of seeing scattered storms this weekend and into next week.
Ten local families battling cancer are getting a much-needed break this weekend.
The death of a 12-year-old boy is bringing the community together, and his father could not be more thankful.
“I certainly would not want to enter into a storm with those (trailers) potentially being debris,” said Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director, during a May 28 board meeting.
The Cape Coral Police Department is informing the public of a bear that was spotted in Cape Coral on Sunday.
The bear was spotted near Cornwallis Parkway and was headed toward the river.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is aware of the situation and is looking for the bear.
Authorities advise residents to bring their pets inside, as well as any pet food that may attract bears.
Authorities also ask that if you see the bear, do not attempt to approach it or take photos of it.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.