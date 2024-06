Zephen Xaver in court. CREDIT: WINK News

The sentencing phase has entered its third week, as convicted murderer Zephen Xaver is set to appear in court for the 2019 execution of five women at a bank in Sebring.

There are only two options left on the table for Xaver’s punishment: either he will receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Xaver’s defense team argued that he was suffering from mental health issues, stating that he was driven to kill by voices in his head.

The defense team then shifted their focus by claiming that a brain tumor had influenced his actions; however, the prosecution quickly rejected the notion.

Several witnesses have taken to the stand, as counselors, friends, and family have all stepped forward to testify on behalf of Xaver.

The prosecution is onto their rebuttal witnesses.

According to the prosecution, only two medical expert witnesses were left on Friday.

With all the medical evidence to sift through, jury deliberations will likely go into Tuesday.

Xaver is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.