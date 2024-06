Jaylen Watkins Street is about to change, as the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency will transform a plot of land into an affordable housing community.

“Housing is definitely one of our priorities, and housing people can afford,” said Michele Hylton-Terry, Executive Director of the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency. “I know people always say affordable housing, but what’s affordable for one is not the same for the other, so we’re looking at individual families making 80% or less of the median income and allowing them to start their homeownership journey and start building wealth for their family.”

It won’t help just one or two families but 26 families.

“It was really important to find the organization that would provide all the support services and preparation for homeownership,” said Hylton-Terry.

That’s where Habitat for Humanity stepped in, a nonprofit organization leading in constructing affordable housing locally.

“Our mission is bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope,” said Becky Lucas, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, “and we are focused on the wealth creation that comes with having a decent, safe and affordable place to live.”

After getting the OK from the City of Fort Myers, they are on to their next mission: breaking ground and finding those families in need.

“The next step is really now to just work out the contract with Habitat,” said Hylton-Terry, “and then they will provide us with a timeline, and I believe they need at least a year to get everything in motion … so maybe this time next year, we look forward to ribbon cuttings and welcoming 26 families into their community to their homes.”

Lucas said any eligible families wanting to live here must apply for the Affordable Homeownership program online.

More information on the program is available here.