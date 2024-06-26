Hooping from Australia to the Sunshine State

WINK News
Andrew’s family told WINK News that he was a good friend, a dedicated student and a talented musician.
Port Charlotte High School alumna Angelina Dabney wins first place at USA Weightlifting Nationals event in Pittsburgh.
Surveillance video shows the moments on Sunday when a woman walked into a Port Charlotte restaurant and ordered enough food for two people ate about half of it then walked out without paying.
The state of Florida is turning down Federal funding that would provide extra cash to feed kids this summer, leaving local summer feeding programs in a tough spot.
Domestic violence: it’s Collier County’s best-kept secret.
While kids are enjoying their summer break, the Lee County School District is hard at work. A new plan is being proposed.
Diane Shorb has been taking her cars to this Firestone for the last 15 years. When she heard someone had passed away there on Sunday, she was worried.
Congressman Byron Donalds will soon arrive to take part in a forum on how Black men in particular will impact the presidential election.
In response to a recent cyber attack on the major software provider CDK Global, local car dealerships are reverting to traditional methods to help manage their operations.
According to the Port Charlotte Sheriff’s Office, a pair of women have been arrested for stealing over $400 worth of merchandise from a Burlington Store in Port Charlotte.
Jaylen Watkins Street is about to change, as the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency will transform a plot of land into an affordable housing community.
We are waiting to hear if a judge will take the recommendation from the jury and sentence Wilson to death.
State Attorney Amira Fox held a press conference Wednesday afternoon with Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno to announce the arrest of two men.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 26, 2024.
Worldwide, American basketball is the standard so a 23-hour flight from Australia to Florida is worth it to Coach Kelvin Bowers.
“A lot of kids aspire to play in America,” Bowers said. “The game is a lot more physical here in America so you need to get acclimated and get used to that style of play.”
Bowers brought teams from Australia to southwest Florida to play in The Hamilton International Classic.
The exhibition is put on by Hamilton Hoops, a training program, and Dsean Archilles, who is passionate about getting kids playing opportunities in honor of his brother Sean who was killed in the Club Blu shooting eight years ago.
“Fouls are not called here that would be called in Australia,” Bowers said. “I’ve seen some guys go to the hole with a lot of body contact. They’ll call that in Australia. I like the style here. It’s more acclimated to what kids are going to be used to at a higher level.”
One game in and Australian player Riley Buckley says there is a lot to get used to.
“It’s a lot rougher over here then and then back at home in Australia,” Buckley said. “They play a lot harder and the refs let a lot more go by.”
It is Buckley’s first trip to the states, an opportunity he knew he had to take advantage of.
“In Australia there’s not much you can do with basketball other than NBL and that, but over here there’s a lot more there’s a lot more you can do with high school and college,” Buckley said.
The Australians are off to play in tournaments in Miami and Orlando before they had back to the land down under.
Hamilton Hoops and Dsean Archilles hope to expand the event into a full international tournament.
Archilles told WINK News next year they plan on hosting teams from Mexico and Puerto Rico.