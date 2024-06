This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers – all with June birthdays.

Jonah Earl Stringfield turned 40 on Wednesday. He is wanted in Collier County for violating probation in May. He is a repeat offender with drug, burglary, and other charges under his belt. Stringfield may be in North Naples working as a cook or in construction.

Erica Lynn Gariepy turned 39 on June 24. Investigators told WINK News she has been on the run in Collier County since January for violating probation on possession of a controlled substance. You may spot her in Golden Gate Estates, but she also has connections in East Naples.

Bernard Maybin turned 40 earlier this month, on June 6. He is wanted in Lee County for violating probation for the possession of cocaine. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers tells WINK News – to date, Maybin has been busted 13 times in Lee and Charlotte Counties for battery/domestic violence, grand theft, and drug-related charges.

If you have seen this birthday bunch, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.