The state of Florida is turning down federal funding that would provide extra cash to feed kids this summer, leaving local summer feeding programs in a tough spot.

With the state turning down an extra $120 per child this summer, local food banks are relying more heavily on community support to help feed kids while school is out.

Governor Ron Desantis said the state has enough resources available to feed kids during the summer, according to the Florida Phoenix.

Local food banks said it is critical to have adequate supply in demand and finances to feed children across Southwest Florida.

The Executive Director for Midwest Food Bank Florida Division, John Mckinnon, said that they supply food and resources to 231 partner agencies.

With the additional funding being turned down, they now have to turn to the community for assistance in meeting the community’s needs.

Mckinnon said, “What that will do with Midwest Food Bank is increase the demand for the services and resources that we provide. They will be going to our partners that we supply, probably with an increased need. And so our goal and our plan is to do everything we can to accommodate that need.”

Accommodating that need relies on the help of private donors and community supporters to donate supplies or money.

To learn more about how you can donate financially or volunteer at the Midwest Point Food Bank Florida Division, click here.