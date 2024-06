Deputies are searching for a shooter who killed a man in the Three Oaks Parks community.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno addressed the public regarding the fatal shooting that occurred in the Three Oaks Parks community on Thursday, early in the morning.

A man was shot multiple times, according to Marceno, and a homicide investigation is now underway.

“Our suspect will be hunted down and charged accordingly,” said Marceno.

Earlier that day, deputies were seen performing CPR on the victim; however, the man was reported dead at the scene. Credit: Laurence Miller

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The suspect has not been identified or located by deputies.

Marceno confirmed that this was an isolated incident and that the community was not threatened. However, during the active search, deputies asked residents to stay indoors.

Though there is no active search anymore, the community park has been closed while investigators work the crime scene.

Multiple Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles were reported at around 8:11 a.m. Thursday, during the search. Credit: WINK News

The Florida Department of Transportation reported a traffic build-up near Three Oaks Community Park at mile marker 126 at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies were seen exiting their vehicles with rifles and approaching the Three Oaks pickleball court from the grassy knoll of the exit ramp.

K-9 units and helicopters were deployed to survey the scene.

Three Oaks Parkway remains closed, with traffic being re-routed to Cypress Drive North as the active investigation continues. Credit: WINK News

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.