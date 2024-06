The Lee County School District is looking into creating regional associate superintendents, which may impact the future leadership over your child’s schools.

During a school board meeting held on Wednesday, the board members approved the job description and recommendation of the four candidates for the regional superintendent position.

The newly created role will split Lee County into four regions, each with leaders who will decide on its particular area.

Then, the four people recommended for the position were chosen by Lee County Superintendent Dr. Ken Savage.

Below are the recommended people for the position:

Charles Vilardi (currently Diplomat Elementary Principal)

Angela Nader (currently Director of Early Childhood Learning Services)

Cheryl Neely (currently Middle School Executive Director)

Cherise Trent (currently Tice Elementary Principal)

Now that the new positions have been created, Lee County residents hope that some of the more prevalent problems will be addressed.

A pervasive issue Lee County continues to face is the shortage of positions within the district.

Currently, there are nearly 200 open positions for teachers and 87 open positions for bus drivers in Lee County.

One of the main issues that would need to be addressed by the regional superintendent would be how to fill in the open spots within their locations.

The roles and responsibilities listed within the job description state that they must work directly with the deputy superintendent to improve teaching and learning.