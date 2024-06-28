Cape Coral man accused of preying on minor over the internet

Stephen Murphy Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Cape Coral has been arrested after allegedly preying on a young boy through an online chatroom.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, law enforcement conducted an undercover operation posing as a 12-year-old boy in May.

While on Kik messenger, a man contacted the undercover agent who was posing as a young boy.

According to police, the suspect, 57-year-old Stephen Murphy, had a profile picture that displayed half his head and face.

Murphy reached out and commented on the agent’s profile picture, stating, “You look a bit young. I thought I’d say hi.”

The agent then informed Murphy that he was 12 years old; afterward, Murphy asked the undercover agent for a naked picture.

The conversation went on for several weeks, with Murphy sending naked photos of himself to the masquerading agent.

Murphy also frequently communicated with explicit and detailed verbal descriptions of sexual activity.

Detectives authorized a search warrant that was served on Murphy’s home.

During the execution of the search warrant, Detectives also found trafficking amounts of suspected narcotics.

Murphy is being charged with using a computer to seduce, solicit, and lure a child by misrepresenting age, transmitting information harmful to minors, and drug trafficking.