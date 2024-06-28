Cape Coral man accused of preying on minor over the internet

WINK News
As millions of baby boomers continue to retire, many are looking for places to live that can accommodate them as they age.
We are seeing the largest plume so far this summer of Saharan Dust.
President Joe Biden forcefully tried on Friday to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with former President Donald Trump, as elected members of his party closed ranks around him in an effort to shut down talk of replacing him atop the ticket.
The Weather Authority is currently tracking Invest 95L in the Central Atlantic as the formation chance has now reached 100%.
The Southwest Florida International Airport announced the addition of Toronto-based Porter Airlines to operate a seasonal route.
Two vehicles crashed, including a Collier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, and one driver died after a crash on Oil Well Road Thursday afternoon.
The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
Nothing intimidates North Fort Myers senior kicker Brooke Hankinson, not even playing football with the boys.
Whether you’re rooting for Former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, or you just can’t choose a side, everyone has an opinion about this debate.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a student.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office honored one of its own as a funeral procession was held for Detective Kerry Sill.
The Weather Authority is tracking high afternoon temperatures and inland rain showers throughout the early evening on Friday.
Christopher Davis, who stands accused of killing his boyfriend Barry Schmalbach, is in court for a bond hearing.
The City of Cape Coral announced the groundbreaking ceremony date for Festival Park at 1100 Wilmington Parkway.
A man from Cape Coral has been arrested after allegedly preying on a young boy through an online chatroom.
According to the Cape Coral Police Department, law enforcement conducted an undercover operation posing as a 12-year-old boy in May.
While on Kik messenger, a man contacted the undercover agent who was posing as a young boy.
According to police, the suspect, 57-year-old Stephen Murphy, had a profile picture that displayed half his head and face.
Murphy reached out and commented on the agent’s profile picture, stating, “You look a bit young. I thought I’d say hi.”
The agent then informed Murphy that he was 12 years old; afterward, Murphy asked the undercover agent for a naked picture.
The conversation went on for several weeks, with Murphy sending naked photos of himself to the masquerading agent.
Murphy also frequently communicated with explicit and detailed verbal descriptions of sexual activity.
Detectives authorized a search warrant that was served on Murphy’s home.
During the execution of the search warrant, Detectives also found trafficking amounts of suspected narcotics.
Murphy is being charged with using a computer to seduce, solicit, and lure a child by misrepresenting age, transmitting information harmful to minors, and drug trafficking.