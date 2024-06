The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that it is making progress in the search for the suspect who shot and killed a young man in Three Oaks Park early Thursday.

Detectives are working around the clock to find out who committed the homicide that shook the neighborhood, and they can tell us the suspect is male.

The normally quiet park was a hotbed of activity while deputies worked to figure out who and why someone would fire several shots into a parked car in broad daylight.

Now, however, the park is back open just a day after being on lockdown.

Bob Mansfield and his grandson were trying to visit the park Thursday and got turned away by police, and so was Lawrence Barnett.

“I got up to where the light stoplight is right over here, and the police had the road cordoned off,” said Mansfield.

Barnett, a director of performance, said, “We were coming down the road, and then cops were flying in and kind of stopped us and told us we couldn’t come anymore. We were asking what happened, and they wouldn’t tell us, so we knew it was something pretty bad.”

A neighbor’s Ring camera caught the sound of gunfire, a chilling sound for the normally quiet neighborhood.

Few other details are being released at this time about the investigation but the LCSO said that right now the public’s assistance is not needed. If that changes, they will work with Crime Stoppers to get info out.

The LCSO had this statement:

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the importance of visibility within public parks to deter criminal activity and maintain a safe environment for the residents. In an effort to do so, 4th Precinct Patrol regularly conducts both roving and foot patrols during normal park hours, as well as nighttime hours for added presence and enforcement, in collaboration with the Rangers Unit from Lee County Parks and Recreation. As always, we will continue to work with our partners at Lee County Parks and Recreation to ensure the safety and security of all remains at the forefront of our priorities.”

