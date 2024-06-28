WINK News

Teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Jakob Riddick’s mugshot. Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a student.

Deputies arrested Jakob Riddick, 23, a Venice High School teacher, on Tuesday following an investigation conducted by detectives.

According to SCSO, the investigation began after deputies were contacted by an administrator with Sarasota County Schools to report an email the Venice High School Principal received.

The anonymous email detailed messages from a social media chat group that traced to Riddick and the student.

Riddick was then arrested and charged with three felony counts, including two counts of an authority figure soliciting/engaging in sexual conduct with a student and one charge of an authority figure soliciting/engaging in a romantic relationship with a student.

Riddick’s bond has been set at  $75,000 per each of the three charges.

