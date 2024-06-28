Teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student

WINK News
The Weather Authority is currently tracking Invest 95L in the Eastern Atlantic as the formation chance has now reached 90%.
The Southwest Florida International Airport announced the addition of Toronto-based Porter Airlines to operate a seasonal route.
Two vehicles crashed, including a Collier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, and one driver died after a crash on Oil Well Road Thursday afternoon.
The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
Nothing intimidates North Fort Myers senior kicker Brooke Hankinson, not even playing football with the boys.
Whether you’re rooting for Former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, or you just can’t choose a side, everyone has an opinion about this debate.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of its own as a funeral procession is being held for Detective Kerry Sill.
The Weather Authority is tracking high afternoon temperatures and inland rain showers throughout the early evening on Friday.
Christopher Davis, who stands accused of killing his boyfriend Barry Schmalbach, is in court for a bond hearing.
The City of Cape Coral announced the groundbreaking ceremony date for Festival Park at 1100 Wilmington Parkway.
Deputies are searching for a shooter who killed a man in the Three Oaks Parks community.
For the first time, Barry Schmalbach’s sister, Sherry has spoken with only WINK News about her brother’s mysterious disappearance and the emotional toll it has taken on his loved ones.
Sherry shared memories of Barry’s life and described him as determined, charming and loving.
“I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken that this happened to you. I’m so sorry. And I miss you. I would just hug him so hard,” said Sherry.
A 240-room resort is being proposed on Main Street on San Carlos Island, and residents aren’t happy.
Three double-bacon cheeseburgers and a chicken sandwich led deputies straight to the Burger King Bandit.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a student.
Deputies arrested Jakob Riddick, 23, a Venice High School teacher, on Tuesday following an investigation conducted by detectives.
According to SCSO, the investigation began after deputies were contacted by an administrator with Sarasota County Schools to report an email the Venice High School Principal received.
The anonymous email detailed messages from a social media chat group that traced to Riddick and the student.
Riddick was then arrested and charged with three felony counts, including two counts of an authority figure soliciting/engaging in sexual conduct with a student and one charge of an authority figure soliciting/engaging in a romantic relationship with a student.
Riddick’s bond has been set at $75,000 per each of the three charges.