Teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student

For the first time, Barry Schmalbach’s sister, Sherry has spoken with only WINK News about her brother’s mysterious disappearance and the emotional toll it has taken on his loved ones.

Sherry shared memories of Barry’s life and described him as determined, charming and loving.

“I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken that this happened to you. I’m so sorry. And I miss you. I would just hug him so hard,” said Sherry.