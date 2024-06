James Tarver and Jauquise McNeal Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Two of four people have been arrested in connection to two shootings in Fort Myers over the weekend.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, on Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the area of Fowler Street and Moreno Avenue.

It was discovered that a home at 3215 Royal Palm Ave. was struck with gunfire.

On Monday, the police department responded to a shooting at 4223 Romeo Lane. A structure was struck with gunfire during this incident.

An investigation found that the two shootings were connected.

The Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted a drug investigation at 3215 Royal Palm Ave., where members of the Fort Myers Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division and the Fort Myers Police SWAT team served a search warrant. Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

Upon arrival, SWAT located four people, one of which was 44-year-old James Tarver. Following a search of the residence, detectives seized 740 grams of cocaine and $11,852 in U.S. currency.

Tarver was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school, possession of drug equipment and driving with a suspended license.

At the same time, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Jauquise McNeal in reference to the shooting at 4223 Romeo Lane. After a five-day search, he was arrested.

Detectives served a search warrant at the arrest location, where they discovered and confiscated two firearms, among other items of evidence.

McNeal was arrested and charged with shooting a deadly missile into a dwelling and discharging a firearm.

If you have any information on other parties involved, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.