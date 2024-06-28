WINK News

Watch Now

Woman dead, deputy hospitalized in yesterday’s crash on Oil Well Road

Published: Updated:
Fatal crash on Oil Well Road. CREDIT: UC Breaking News.

A 59-year-old Naples woman died after a collision on Oil Well Road Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unmarked Collier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a Toyota Rav 4, owned by the 59-year-old woman, were the two involved in the fatal wreck.

The woman’s identity was not released.

A Collier County deputy involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The deputy’s condition remains unknown.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Fatal crash on Oil Well Road. CREDIT: UC Breaking News.

The Toyota was traveling east on CR-858 (Oil Well Road) in the westbound outside lane, just under a mile east of Oil Well Grade Road, when the collision occurred.

The CCSO vehicle was parked on the north shoulder/emergency lane, facing west.

The Toyota veered left onto the north emergency lane and crashed head-on with the CCSO vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.