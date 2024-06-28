Woman dead, deputy hospitalized in yesterday’s crash on Oil Well Road

WINK News
The Weather Authority is currently tracking Invest 95L in the Eastern Atlantic as the formation chance has now reached 90%.
The Southwest Florida International Airport announced the addition of Toronto-based Porter Airlines to operate a seasonal route.
Two vehicles crashed, including a Collier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, and one driver died after a crash on Oil Well Road Thursday afternoon.
The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
Nothing intimidates North Fort Myers senior kicker Brooke Hankinson, not even playing football with the boys.
Whether you’re rooting for Former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, or you just can’t choose a side, everyone has an opinion about this debate.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a student.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of its own as a funeral procession is being held for Detective Kerry Sill.
The Weather Authority is tracking high afternoon temperatures and inland rain showers throughout the early evening on Friday.
Christopher Davis, who stands accused of killing his boyfriend Barry Schmalbach, is in court for a bond hearing.
The City of Cape Coral announced the groundbreaking ceremony date for Festival Park at 1100 Wilmington Parkway.
Deputies are searching for a shooter who killed a man in the Three Oaks Parks community.
For the first time, Barry Schmalbach’s sister, Sherry has spoken with only WINK News about her brother’s mysterious disappearance and the emotional toll it has taken on his loved ones.
Sherry shared memories of Barry’s life and described him as determined, charming and loving.
“I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken that this happened to you. I’m so sorry. And I miss you. I would just hug him so hard,” said Sherry.
A 240-room resort is being proposed on Main Street on San Carlos Island, and residents aren’t happy.
Three double-bacon cheeseburgers and a chicken sandwich led deputies straight to the Burger King Bandit.
A 59-year-old Naples woman died after a collision on Oil Well Road Thursday afternoon.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unmarked Collier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a Toyota Rav 4, owned by the 59-year-old woman, were the two involved in the fatal wreck.
The woman’s identity was not released.
A Collier County deputy involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The deputy’s condition remains unknown.
The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Fatal crash on Oil Well Road. CREDIT: UC Breaking News.
The Toyota was traveling east on CR-858 (Oil Well Road) in the westbound outside lane, just under a mile east of Oil Well Grade Road, when the collision occurred.
The CCSO vehicle was parked on the north shoulder/emergency lane, facing west.
The Toyota veered left onto the north emergency lane and crashed head-on with the CCSO vehicle.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.