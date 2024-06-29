Locals gather to protect Jaycee Park

WINK News
What is more important than keeping your family together? Lee County Domestic Animal Services made keeping track of all your family members easier on Saturday with their Check the Chip event.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features: Vouyerism, a retail theft ring, and an online predator.
The Weather Authority is tracking Beryl, the first hurricane of the season.
Lee County Deputy injured after being hit by a car while working a crash scene.
Bring on the heat! It’s going to be a typical SWFL summer day with scattered storms and temperatures reaching the mid-90s.
Years of hard work were ruined by a leaky roof that destroyed merchandise and covered the floor in water.
The best tattoo artists in the industry are in town for the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo.
One of the biggest topics discussed during the debate was how both candidates would persuade minority voters.
Collier County is stepping up its game this 4th of July with its first large-scale drone show located at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
Charlotte County deputies say Salim Qadir was running an illegal gambling ring at the tiffany square bingo hall in Englewood.
Supreme Court Justices decided 6-3 to throw out a lower court’s ruling that allowed a broad interpretation of an Enron-era statute to charge hundreds of defendants in the January 6th, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The Chief Operating Officer for TBI Hospitality, the company that owns Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach, said the numbers are looking good.
This change now means that these three killers, Joseph Zieler, Wade Wilson and Zephen Xaver face the death penalty.
A new treatment is turning the body against the deadly cells, giving more hope to people battling this disease.
We will not quit: that is what people are saying who don’t want Jaycee Park in Cape Coral to change.
“There’s no quit in this small group of people. But at the larger cape coral, there’s no quit on this either,” said Robert Sutter, a Cape Coral resident.
A group of supporters showed up at at the event Saturday, dressing trees in the park with yellow ribbons.
Kathleen Lopez is part of the Save the Jaycee Park organization, she says the event was to show thanks to veterans and first responders.
“As a way to honor them for the service they provided to give us that ability to have a free park that we could actually be in and enjoy. And also to draw attention to our trees,” said Lopez.
Yellow ribbons swaying in the wind may not look fierce, but the same can’t be said for those who don’t want the park to change.
They wanted their voices heard, and they didn’t hold back from speaking their truth.
“We want to keep the park as it was intended for the public general, not the public specific not central groups, public general,” said Lopez.
The yellow ribbons aren’t going anywhere, and neither is the fervor these people feel for their park.
Will the park change? That remains to be seen.