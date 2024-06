The Weather Authority is tracking Tropical Beryl, which formed in the Atlantic.

The 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center has maximum winds at 50 MPH, and the tropical system is moving west at 21 MPH.

A relatively quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days.

“On the forecast track, the system is expected to move across the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday,” the National Hurricane Center stated.

According to The Weather Authority, the tropical storm is forecasted to become Hurricane Beryl within the next couple of days as it moves into the Caribbean.

NHC has it going up to a Category 2 storm, and then it will see some weakening.

The Long-range track beyond the cone shows it trending towards Mexico and Central America, but that is not set in stone just yet.

A broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea is also producing widespread but disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity as it moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph.

Some development of this system is possible over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

There is a 40% chance of further development over the next seven days.

A new tropical wave centered a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some slow development of this system is possible early next week while it moves generally westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

There is a 50% chance of further development over the next seven days.