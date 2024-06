Domestic violence: it’s Collier County’s best-kept secret.

“There was a time when there were members of our community who thought that domestic violence didn’t happen in their neighborhood. And the map has been a way to really demonstrate for the entire community that domestic violence, first of all, is an epidemic,” said Linda Oberhaus with the Shelter for Abused Women & Children.

And no community is immune.

“There’s really not an average victim. They come in all ages, backgrounds and socioeconomic status,” said Oberhaus.

The numbers are in for domestic violence 911 calls in 2023: 1,421 calls in Collier County.

While it may shock you, the true number of victims is much higher.

Half of all victims never call 911.

“You could really double that number in terms of the number of cases of domestic violence that are happening in homes in our community,” said Oberhaus.

Linda Oberhaus is the director of the Shelter for Abused Women & Children.

Each year, they track these statistics.

While 911 calls seem to be trending down, it’s a double-edged sword.

Are there fewer cases, or are fewer victims choosing to call?

“It does happen in every community across our county,” said Oberhaus.

Given the high numbers of domestic abuse in Collier County and how big the county is, the Shelter for Abused Women & Children opened up a second location in Immokalee a few years back.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Crisis line at 239-775-1101 or the National hotline at 800-799-7233.

The shelter helps anyone: women, children, men and even pets.