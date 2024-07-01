1 injured in Lehigh Acres shooting

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Black bears have often been seen across Southwest Florida, and now a new law that allows for the killing of a black bear under certain circumstances is raising concerns.
Among democratic voters, 45% believe the president should step aside and not be the nominee, but Biden is showing no signs of dropping from the race.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in Lehigh Acres on Monday evening.
Plans are in the works this summer and fall to “refresh” Mercato in North Naples. The popular local destination will be tripling the size of its 3,000-square-foot piazza to accommodate over a hundred annual events.
Twelve-year-old Karsen Winters is staying cool in the face of cancer.
The Florida Gulfside Volleyball Academy 13U Prime team brought home the club’s first USAV Junior National Championship.
Thornton, 62 and a Fort Myers Beach resident, said a 2020 signature on a voter form with his name on it was forged.
Medication, therapies and surgeries can offer relief, but a new technology is helping people with upper spine issues.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, drivers should be aware of an exit ramp closure on Interstate 75 at exit 80.
The Lee County Tax Collector has launched a survey asking residents to give feedback regarding online services.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected in the fatal shooting that occurred at Three Oaks Parkway.
Earlier this morning, Collier County announced it has lifted the burn ban that was set in place for over a month.
A Florida black bear survived being run over by a work truck after trying to cross a highway in Lee County, and the moment was caught on a traffic camera.
The Premier Mobile Health Services will provide free school physicals and back-to-school backpack giveaways featuring free school physicals for local students.
Christopher Davis, who stands accused of killing his boyfriend Barry Schmalbach, pleaded not guilty in court in a regular orange jumpsuit.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in Lehigh Acres on Monday evening.
The shooting occurred a little after 5 p.m. near 22nd Street SW.
According to the Lee County sheriff’s office, at least 1 person was injured.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.