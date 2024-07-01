WINK News

1 injured in Lehigh Acres shooting

Reporter: Haley Zarcone Writer: Elyssa Morataya
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in Lehigh Acres on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred a little after 5 p.m. near 22nd Street SW.

According to the Lee County sheriff’s office, at least 1 person was injured.

