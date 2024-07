Trevor Scott Willis’ mugshot. Credit: The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own detention deputies for allegedly owning child pornography that involved animals.

Deputies arrested Trevor Scott Willis, 33, after receiving information that child pornography was being accessed and shared virtually.

According to PCSO, Willis allegedly had videos of children ages 5 to 15, some of which depicted children engaging in sexual activities with a dog.

Deputies said that Willis would view the videos on his personal cell phone while logged into the PCSO agency Wi-Fi while on duty.

During an interrogation by detectives, PCSO reported, Willis admitted to obtaining and viewing the sexual material.

Willis was then arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, 10 counts of transmission of child pornography and two counts of sexual activity involving animals.

Tuesday morning he was still being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

According to PCSO, Willis resigned his deputy status on Monday.