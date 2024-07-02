Former Charlotte County MLB player accused of decades-long sexual abuse

WINK News
Most people’s goal is to live long and in good health. Experts say it is possible to do both. In fact, more people are living at an advanced age with a good quality of life than ever before.
Maybe a contractor stole your money, you’re battling insurance or can’t find your important legal documents. Whatever it is, Florida Rural Legal Services can help, and they do it for free.
A person is fighting to recover after being shot in Lehigh Acres, and we now know that this was a road rage shooting.
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, construction on the Caloosahatchee River Bridge continues to progress ahead of schedule.
According to the latest update from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on June 19th, the project is currently 103 days ahead of schedule.
A new law is cracking down on saw palmetto berry bandits, who are known for stealing the berries and selling them by the pound.
People with the Support Jaycee Park organization are outraged after the ribbons and decorations they placed on trees in Jaycee Park were taken down by the City of Cape Coral.
Former President Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case has been postponed until at least September after the judge agreed Tuesday to weigh the possible impact of a new Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
The chase started on Davis Boulevard shortly after 2:30 A.M. On Sunday and ended on Goodlette-Frank Road.
If you don’t like driving through flooded roads and you use Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers, it’ll be a while before there’s any relief.
There were 22,750 people from outside Charlotte County who attended the air show in November 2023, which produced an economic impact of $5,310,800, according to a study from Tallahassee-based market-research firm Downs & St. Germain.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter is circling over Blind Pass Beach in search of a missing teenage swimmer.
Built in 1994, Carillon Place is 92% leased and home to national retailers, such as Walmart Neighborhood Center, T.J. Maxx, Bealls, Ross, OfficeMax, DSW and Dollar Tree.
The Fort Myers Police Department has responded to a crash involving a church van that rammed into the children’s bedroom of a home.
The reward to find the driver behind the fatal hit-and-run of a bicyclist in Alva has increased to $5,000 from $3,000.
A woman is accusing a former Major League Baseball player from Charlotte County of sexually abusing her for years.
While playing for the minor league team the Charlotte Rangers, Craig Monroe allegedly started abusing the victim when she was just 12 years old.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is now actively investigating these allegations.
The accuser said the crimes started over two decades ago, but because of the nature of the offenses, there is no statute of limitations, and Monroe can face charges.
Before it belonged to the Tampa Bay Rays, Charlotte Sports Park was the home of the minor league team Charlotte Rangers.
The team no longer exists, but from the late ’90s to early 2000s, Monroe was their outfielder, and the daughter of his host family said that it was during that time, and in Charlotte County, he started sexually abusing her.
The accuser is 35 now but said the abuse started when she was 12 and Monroe was in his 20s.
She said it went on for years and escalated to him prostituting her out to his friends.
After the Rangers, Monroe played for the Detroit Tigers and, until recently, was the team’s television analyst.
The team and Bally Sports Detroit sent us this statement saying they are aware of the allegations and take them seriously: “As previously stated, Mr. Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule, and that will continue on an indefinite basis.”
CCSO sent us a statement saying, “This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.”
“I think what the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for right now is to test the veracity of the allegations against Mr. Monroe and whether or not they would recommend to the state attorney’s office certain charges,” said Connor Martin, attorney at Suarez, Rios & Weinberg.
Martin told us that despite the crimes starting over two decades ago, because of the nature of the offenses, Monroe can still be charged.
“When a victim is 16 years of age or younger at the time of the alleged offense, there is no applicable statute of limitations, so prosecution can commence at any time,” Martin said.
We did reach out to the Charlotte Rangers GM at the time of the alleged crimes and didn’t hear back.
On social media, the accuser said she waited to speak out out of concern for her and her family’s safety, knowing this would draw attention.