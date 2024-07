Shopping for Independence Day almost feels like shopping for Christmas or Thanksgiving; with the fireworks, food, and travel, all of it can add up to booming expenses.

A new report from the National Retail Federation predicts shoppers will spend an average of $90.42 on food items, but others say it’s much more.

With plenty of options to feed a hungry crowd, a group of 10 this year can expect to pay $71.22 for their celebration, up 5% from last year and up 30% from five years ago according to the American Farm Bureau. Snowbirds like Kathy, who’s visiting family from Ohio, are feeling the financial pinch.

My total bill was $353 at Walmart,” said Kathy, a Fort Myers visitor. That’s a lot of money. Milk is expensive, and butter is expensive—$4 for a pound of butter. That’s a lot of money.”

Some shoppers had to cut back on some of their favorite 4th of July food options.

“We used to get hot dogs and sodas and we didn’t get it this time,” said Perkins. So we did cut back on a little bit. We didn’t get as much. We’re trying to save a little money because, you know, we got bills too, so we have to factor all that stuff in.”

A few families are sharing the load this holiday.

“We’re also sharing the cost. Everyone who’s coming to the party is bringing something to share with family and friends. It makes it a lot easier to have a party that way,” said Kathy.

Shoppers say despite the cost, time with family or friends is always worth it.

“We always get together on the fourth and do something as a family. I really look forward to it every year and just celebrating the holiday as a whole.”