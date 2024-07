This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

First up, Robert Johnson. He is wanted in Lee County after a judge revoked his pretrial supervision on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness tampering.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told us Johnson is a repeat offender with a lengthy history of violent acts. Look for him in Cape Coral.

John Olvera is wanted for violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was found guilty of threatening a woman with a knife and arguing with a man who tried to intervene. He got probation, but investigators say he violated it in late May. Once authorities track him down, he’ll be held without bond.

Rafael Mercado is also wanted for violating probation, but out of Collier County. His cases relate to drug and traffic offenses. His most recent address is Lehigh Acres, but detectives believe he is likely in Immokalee or Golden Gate. He was last known to be working as a driver for a turf farm

If you have seen the men, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.