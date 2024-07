The search for a teenager who went missing while swimming at a beach in Sanibel continues as agencies expand their efforts.

Multiple boats are aiding the search as rescue crews hit the water and skies above Blind Pass on Sanibel Wednesday morning, hoping to find the missing teenager alive.

According to Sanibel Police Chief William Dalton, the search efforts are being prioritized in the local area around Blind Pass.

The agencies involved are the Sanibel Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard.

The search area will increase as the day progresses because of the tide.

The teenager and three other friends were swimming 100 yards from the shore just before noon on Tuesday when a natural current took them further.

One person was able to swim to shore and call for help, and two others were rescued by the Sanibel Fire Department.

Several 911 calls poured into the police department, prompting a fast response by crews in helicopters and boats, and rescue teams on the ground have been searching the area of Blind Pass.

The search for the third teen conitnued throughout the night.

Dalton said that if you’re going to swim in the water, go in numbers so someone could alert rescuers in the event of an emergency.

Search crews are going to be out throughout the afternoon and evening.