Excessive salt intake linked to serious health issues

Free live music, food vendors and more activities will be found throughout the downtown Fort Myers River District on the evening of July 4.
Despite the damage caused by Ian, many people chose to celebrate their Fourth of July on Fort Myers Beach.
There’s a fireworks show being launched from a barge just north of the Naples Pier, but the celebration started with a parade through downtown Naples this morning.
The Fort Myers Police Department is reminding the public to enjoy this Fourth of July without firing off guns in celebration of the holiday.
Some things just go hand in hand, like a hot dog and the Fourth of July — so much so that hot dog-eating contests have become the norm on this American holiday.
The search for a teenager who went missing while swimming at a beach in Sanibel has resumed on Thursday.
People aren’t the only ones who have problems dealing with excessive heat. The Weather Authority has advice for protecting your pets too.
The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
A 4th of July tradition continues in Southwest Florida as residents of Cape Coral competed during the annual Freedom 5K Race.
The Weather Authority is continuing to cover Hurricane Beryl as it moves through the Cayman Islands.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Thursday afternoon as Southwest Florida will be under a heat advisory for the 4th of July.
July 4th festivities are set to begin as the City of Sanibel prepares for its 31st annual Independence Day parade.
Dengue fever is frequently passed by mosquitos, the kind that are found near homes.
On the eve of our nation’s 248th birthday, 29 men and women of all ages and from 17 different countries just became America’s newest citizens.
There’s a link between high sodium and health issues, as 90% of Americans consume too much salt.
Salt adds flavor to your food, but are you overeating salt? Dietary guidelines say adults shouldn’t have more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium daily, but the average American consumes 3,400 milligrams daily.
“Excessive amounts of salt may increase their risk for high blood pressure,” said Alessandra Stanopolis, a registered Dietician.
More than four in 10 Americans have high blood pressure, and it can increase your risk for heart disease, stroke, gastric issues, osteoporosis, kidney disease, cancer, obesity and meniere’s disease.
The World Health Organization says 1.89 million deaths each year are linked to too much sodium.
The biggest high-sodium culprits are processed or convenience foods.
“Those foods are going to tend to have more salt because salt helps preserve those foods,” said Stanopolis.
But only 15% of your sodium intake comes from here. Some surprising sources of sodium are soups, breads, condiments, meat and salad dressings.
In fact, a slice of cheese can have the same amount of sodium as an ounce of potato chips.
To lower your salt intake:
“It’s just important to check that label before you grab something off the shelf,” said Stanopolis.
As much as 70% of the sodium you get comes from processed and restaurant food, so if you make it yourself, you are less likely to experience a sodium bomb.
Is Himalayan salt any better for you? Consumer testers say there is a slight difference. Himalayan salt has 1,000 milligrams less sodium per tablespoon.