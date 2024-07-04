Independence Day on Fort Myers Beach

WINK News
Free live music, food vendors and more activities will be found throughout the downtown Fort Myers River District on the evening of July 4.
Despite the damage caused by Ian, many people chose to celebrate their Fourth of July on Fort Myers Beach.
There is a link between high sodium intake and serious health issues, as 90% of Americans consume too much salt.
There’s a fireworks show being launched from a barge just north of the Naples Pier, but the celebration started with a parade through downtown Naples this morning.
The Fort Myers Police Department is reminding the public to enjoy this Fourth of July without firing off guns in celebration of the holiday.
Some things just go hand in hand, like a hot dog and the Fourth of July — so much so that hot dog-eating contests have become the norm on this American holiday.
The search for a teenager who went missing while swimming at a beach in Sanibel has resumed on Thursday.
People aren’t the only ones who have problems dealing with excessive heat. The Weather Authority has advice for protecting your pets too.
The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
A 4th of July tradition continues in Southwest Florida as residents of Cape Coral competed during the annual Freedom 5K Race.
The Weather Authority is continuing to cover Hurricane Beryl as it moves through the Cayman Islands.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Thursday afternoon as Southwest Florida will be under a heat advisory for the 4th of July.
July 4th festivities are set to begin as the City of Sanibel prepares for its 31st annual Independence Day parade.
Dengue fever is frequently passed by mosquitos, the kind that are found near homes.
On the eve of our nation’s 248th birthday, 29 men and women of all ages and from 17 different countries just became America’s newest citizens.
Despite the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach was packed full of people celebrating America’s Independence Day.
On the beach were locals, tourists, families, dogs, hot dogs, you name it.
Some might say there’s still a lack of infrastructure, but Fort Myers Beach seemed to have everything people were looking for on their Independence Day.
There were boats, beverages, families playing in the water and people decked out in their patriotic gear.
Patriotism was in full swing.
If you want to check out the fireworks on Fort Myers Beach tonight, the show starts at 9 p.m.
The Matanzas Pass Bridge will close at 8:30 p.m., so you want to make sure to get here before then.