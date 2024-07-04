WINK News

Independence Day on Fort Myers Beach

Reporter: Annalise Iraola
Despite the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach was packed full of people celebrating America’s Independence Day.

On the beach were locals, tourists, families, dogs, hot dogs, you name it.

Some might say there’s still a lack of infrastructure, but Fort Myers Beach seemed to have everything people were looking for on their Independence Day.

There were boats, beverages, families playing in the water and people decked out in their patriotic gear.

Patriotism was in full swing.

If you want to check out the fireworks on Fort Myers Beach tonight, the show starts at 9 p.m.

The Matanzas Pass Bridge will close at 8:30 p.m., so you want to make sure to get here before then.

