LCSO robo dog lights up fireworks

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took part in some Fourth of July festivities of their own, lighting off fireworks with a little help.
How many chili dogs could you eat in 15 minutes? You might think 12 is too ambitious, but you’d be wrong.
Hundreds jumped into the Charlotte Harbor for the county’s annual freedom swim to beat the heat. Brave souls swam the 1.5-mile stretch to celebrate America’s birthday.
Neighbors living along Treeline Avenue in Fort Myers were making some last-second adjustments to their Independence Day plans because of the ongoing boil water notice.
This afternoon, the Red White & Boom Fourth of July event in Cape Coral is all clear after one of the vending trucks leaked propane.
The heat advisory in Charlotte County is not stopping folks from celebrating the Fourth of July, but they are making sure to hear light colors like red, white and blue and, most importantly, carrying water.
Free live music, food vendors and more activities will be found throughout the downtown Fort Myers River District on the evening of July 4.
Despite the damage caused by Ian, many people chose to celebrate their Fourth of July on Fort Myers Beach.
There is a link between high sodium intake and serious health issues, as 90% of Americans consume too much salt.
There’s a fireworks show being launched from a barge just north of the Naples Pier, but the celebration started with a parade through downtown Naples this morning.
The Fort Myers Police Department is reminding the public to enjoy this Fourth of July without firing off guns in celebration of the holiday.
Some things just go hand in hand, like a hot dog and the Fourth of July — so much so that hot dog-eating contests have become the norm on this American holiday.
The search for a teenager who went missing while swimming at a beach in Sanibel has resumed on Thursday.
People aren’t the only ones who have problems dealing with excessive heat. The Weather Authority has advice for protecting your pets too.
The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took part in some Fourth of July festivities of their own, lighting off fireworks with a little help.
The bomb squad brought out the robo dog to spark up a colorful display.
The booms from the patriotic show are a bit milder than what the robo dog is trained to do, but no worries about any lost fingers with this guy on the job.