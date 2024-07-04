WINK News

LCSO robo dog lights up fireworks

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took part in some Fourth of July festivities of their own, lighting off fireworks with a little help.

The bomb squad brought out the robo dog to spark up a colorful display.

The booms from the patriotic show are a bit milder than what the robo dog is trained to do, but no worries about any lost fingers with this guy on the job.

