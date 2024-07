The Red White & Boom Fourth of July event in Cape Coral is all clear after one of the vending trucks leaked propane.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the propane leak was caused by a blown hose at a taco vendor on Thursday.

The fire department and first responders contained the leak. The department also called in its hazmat team to ensure no other leaks were present at the event.

The Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce told WINK News there are 58 vendors at the event this afternoon, ranging from your favorite sweet treat and food to fun crafts and other providers.

Wink News reporter Jillian Haggerty spoke to a group who traveled all the way from Germany to get a taste of what it’s like celebrating America’s Independence Day.

“I think the fireworks, because in Germany we don’t have something like that, not so big, not so great, and the music will be very good,” said a German visitor.

Red White & Boom is expected to have over 40,000 people attending tonight’s Fourth of July celebration.

The music at the event kicked off at 5:15 p.m. with a DJ and country music artist. The main headliner, Parmalee, is expected to start at 8 p.m.

