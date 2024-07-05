Art Walk is back in downtown Fort Myers

Art Walk kicked off at 5 p.m. tonight in downtown Fort Myers for the first time since the Caloosahatchee Bridge closed just over a month ago.

Since then, WINK has spoken with many local businesses that have experienced a decrease in customers due, in part, to the bridge closure.

“At first, we were getting these unusual traffic jam-ups that were just clogging up First Street, and people would sit there, and they’d pump their horn,” said Jason Thomas, retail manager at Spirit of the Earth in downtown Fort Myers.

But now, Thomas is noticing a change.

“People are still coming out, especially on the weekends,” said Thomas. “We get good crowds on Friday nights and Saturday nights.”

And despite the regular summer-time lag, Taco Works general manager David Swazey is seeing improvement, too.

“Summer-time is a slow time, and things are getting better,” said Swazey. “They’ve adjusted the parking situation. That seems to be helping, and people are mentioning that.”

Add to that events like Thursday’s Freedom Fest and the Art Walk set for Friday night, and some local businesses have high hopes.

“I anticipate a busy weekend,” said Thomas. “During the weekends, like tonight during the art walk, there will be a constant stream of people in here.”

Places like Timeless and the Naples Soap Company, however, told WINK that business is still slow and parking seems to be the main issue.

Art Walk starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. on June 5.

First Street will be closed.