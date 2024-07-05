Art Walk is back in downtown Fort Myers

WINK News
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to remind people not to drink and boat this summer season.
Hundreds of workers are exposed to extreme heat in Southwest Florida, and complying with the protections is suggested but not mandatory.
Ethan Cartwright was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend and girlfriend’s mother, and now his victim’s father is speaking out.
There’s no denying the hot weather makes people uncomfortable, but it can also have profound health implications.
Many people find it impossible to afford a roof over their families’ heads due to the sky-high cost of homes. Now, the City of Fort Myers is trying to help.
On Monday, Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue on McGregor Blvd. will close as part of a City of Fort Myers Public Works Department paving project.
A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and then leading Cape Coral police officers on a chase.
A 59-year-old pedestrian was struck by a teenage driver while crossing the road in Lee County Thursday night.
A community has safe water to drink again after boiling it for nearly two days because of a water main break along Treeline Avenue.
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies found behind a pawn shop near a RaceTrac.
The Naples Police Department has arrested a man for making inappropriate comments at children and assaulting a woman at a Dairy Queen.
The Cape Coral Police Department responded to gunshots fired during a 4th of July celebration at a residence.
At least 75 eateries opened and more than 30 closed during the first half of 2024 in Collier and Lee counties. This traditional halftime report provides a quick annual recap of the local venues that launched or left during the first six months of the year.
The Sanibel Police Department is continuing its recovery mission for a teen swimmer who went missing at Blind Pass Beach.
Art Walk kicked off at 5 p.m. tonight in downtown Fort Myers for the first time since the Caloosahatchee Bridge closed just over a month ago.
Since then, WINK has spoken with many local businesses that have experienced a decrease in customers due, in part, to the bridge closure.
“At first, we were getting these unusual traffic jam-ups that were just clogging up First Street, and people would sit there, and they’d pump their horn,” said Jason Thomas, retail manager at Spirit of the Earth in downtown Fort Myers.
But now, Thomas is noticing a change.
“People are still coming out, especially on the weekends,” said Thomas. “We get good crowds on Friday nights and Saturday nights.”
And despite the regular summer-time lag, Taco Works general manager David Swazey is seeing improvement, too.
“Summer-time is a slow time, and things are getting better,” said Swazey. “They’ve adjusted the parking situation. That seems to be helping, and people are mentioning that.”
Add to that events like Thursday’s Freedom Fest and the Art Walk set for Friday night, and some local businesses have high hopes.
“I anticipate a busy weekend,” said Thomas. “During the weekends, like tonight during the art walk, there will be a constant stream of people in here.”
Places like Timeless and the Naples Soap Company, however, told WINK that business is still slow and parking seems to be the main issue.
Art Walk starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. on June 5.
First Street will be closed.