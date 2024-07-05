FWC: Boating drunk could cost you

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to remind people not to drink and boat this summer season.

If you are planning on going out on the water this holiday weekend, be sure to practice safe boating habits, or it could cost you.

The captain should always be sober.

Not practicing safe boating habits, like driving while drunk, could lead to serious injury or death, so the FWC wants you to pay attention.

If you see something, say something.

“If, while you are out on the water, if you do see something that’s concerning, please call us,” said Bradley Johnson, the Public Information Officer for FWC. “You can also message us at tip@myfwc.com. Let us know of any potential concerning violations you may see, and we’ll make sure to send an officer to check it out.”

The consequences of unsafe boating can range from fines, to jail time, to having your boat impounded.

