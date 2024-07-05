WINK News

Naples Animal Shelter offering free cat and dog adoptions

Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach
Collier County Domestic Animal Services helped save a family of dogs from a culvert in Immokalee. (CREDIT: Collier County Domestic Animal Services)

If you are in the market for a furry friend, now is the perfect time to get one!

Cat and dog adoptions are temporarily free at the Naples Animal Shelter.

Waived fees started on June 26 and will go until Sept. 30.

The shelter, run by Collier County’s Domestic Animal Services Division, is overflowing with animals, including kittens.

They are also in need of foster parents for young kittens, who need to be nursed before they can be adopted.

The shelter, located at 7610 Davis Blvd. in East Naples, is open six days a week, and by appointment only Thursdays. Click here for more info.

