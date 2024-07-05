Naples Animal Shelter offering free cat and dog adoptions

WINK News
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to remind people not to drink and boat this summer season.
Hundreds of workers are exposed to extreme heat in Southwest Florida, and complying with the protections is suggested but not mandatory.
Ethan Cartwright was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend and girlfriend’s mother, and now his victim’s father is speaking out.
Art Walk is set to kick off at 5 p.m. tonight in downtown Fort Myers for the first time since the Caloosahatchee Bridge closed just over a month ago.
There’s no denying the hot weather makes people uncomfortable, but it can also have profound health implications.
Many people find it impossible to afford a roof over their families’ heads due to the sky-high cost of homes. Now, the City of Fort Myers is trying to help.
On Monday, Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue on McGregor Blvd. will close as part of a City of Fort Myers Public Works Department paving project.
A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and then leading Cape Coral police officers on a chase.
A 59-year-old pedestrian was struck by a teenage driver while crossing the road in Lee County Thursday night.
A community has safe water to drink again after boiling it for nearly two days because of a water main break along Treeline Avenue.
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies found behind a pawn shop near a RaceTrac.
The Naples Police Department has arrested a man for making inappropriate comments at children and assaulting a woman at a Dairy Queen.
The Cape Coral Police Department responded to gunshots fired during a 4th of July celebration at a residence.
At least 75 eateries opened and more than 30 closed during the first half of 2024 in Collier and Lee counties. This traditional halftime report provides a quick annual recap of the local venues that launched or left during the first six months of the year.
If you are in the market for a furry friend, now is the perfect time to get one!
Cat and dog adoptions are temporarily free at the Naples Animal Shelter.
Waived fees started on June 26 and will go until Sept. 30.
The shelter, run by Collier County’s Domestic Animal Services Division, is overflowing with animals, including kittens.
They are also in need of foster parents for young kittens, who need to be nursed before they can be adopted.
The shelter, located at 7610 Davis Blvd. in East Naples, is open six days a week, and by appointment only Thursdays. Click here for more info.