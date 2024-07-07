Car found upside down in North Fort Myers canal

WINK News
Repairing failing infrastructure is what Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bochette says the McGregor Boulevard construction job is really about.
One pedestrian was injured after being struck by a motorcycle carrying two riders in Fort Myers.
One person is injured after a Tesla crashed into an oil tanker Saturday night.
Tropical Storm Beryl has reached Texas and is moving West North-West at 10 mph. Tropical Storm Beryl is centered around Matagorda, Texas, as of the 11:00 a.m. update on Sunday.
On Monday, Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue on McGregor Blvd. will close as part of a City of Fort Myers Public Works Department paving project.
This Sunday all of SWFL is under a Heat Advisory, with some experiencing feels like temps up to 111 degrees.
Like millions of Americans monitoring their blood sugar, Lee Quick is diabetic. For almost two decades, the Cape Coral man has relied on medications to manage his type 2 disease.
Drones took flight in Collier County lighting up the sky and marking our country’s independence.
For the month of July, a farmers market will be held every Friday at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to act on safety concerns for State Road 82.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a reckless driver, an attempted murder, and inappropriate conduct at a Dairy Queen.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead after being struck by two vehicles.
17-year-old Isaac Breese, from Cape Coral, originally went missing on Tuesday, July 2.
The center of Beryl is expected to approach the Texas coast by late Sunday into Monday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a turned-over car in a canal.
The crash occurred Sunday afternoon in front of the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers, located at 2787 North Tamiami Trail.
Responders found the vehicle flipped over upside down in the canal, with all occupants out of the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.