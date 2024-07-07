WINK News

Car found upside down in North Fort Myers canal

Author: Camila Pereira Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a turned-over car in a canal.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon in front of the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers, located at 2787 North Tamiami Trail.

Responders found the vehicle flipped over upside down in the canal, with all occupants out of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

