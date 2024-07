Known as a death trap, the public will find out what the solution is to make State Road 82 safer this week.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it has a plan after several recent deadly crashes.

According to FDOT, they are taking away left turns at several intersections and adding a traffic light at Sunshine Boulevard.

Crash after crash along State Road 82 has become a reality, with memorials lining the 29-mile stretch of road.

The Fort Myers Police Department said it’s one of their top five problem roads.

READ MORE: FDOT to address safety issues on State Road 82

Fort Myers police officer Ryan Byner told WINK News he pulls over between 15 to 20 cars a day on that road.

“It’s a key issue out here in Lee County,” said Beiner. “There are a lot of people out here speeding and driving dangerously, and unfortunately, they’re killing people or themselves.”

The work on State Road 82 is expected to start sometime this summer.