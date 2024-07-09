WINK News

Fire crews extinguish house fire on Santa Barbara Boulevard

Reporter: Jolena Esperto Writer: Nicholas Karsen
The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a house fire that occurred near Santa Barbara Boulevard.

The fire was reported to first responders at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a duplex near Santa Barbara Blvd and SE 28th Terrace.

According to CCPD, the fire started on the porch of the home before spreading to the home, causing a large response by firefighters.

The family of the home was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished, and the family was allowed to reenter the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

