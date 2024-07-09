Fire crews extinguish house fire on Santa Barbara Boulevard

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and humid Tuesday as Southwest Florida braces for another heat advisory.
Watch out! Construction on McGregor Boulevard between Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue starts Tuesday morning.
A room full of voters and 13 hopeful candidates for Cape Coral City Council met Monday. It was a forum to prepare voters for who they expect to see on the ballot in August.
The Burnt Store Coalition wants to change 40 acres of land in Charlotte County from residential to commercial, but it could be a while before anything gets done.
A newly approved medical option shrinks the stomach without cutting.
Preliminary site plans show that Lee County is considering developing big-box retail and fuel facilities on the southeast corner of State Road 31 and North River Road.
New signs have been placed on Blind Pass Beach a week after a teen went missing, and his remains were found.
Property values have skyrocketed by nearly 50% on Fort Myers Beach, the area hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.
A truck went up in flames at North Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers Monday evening.
A vehicle crash involving power lines shut down Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.
If you’ve been on social media or following the news since the recent presidential debate, you’ve likely seen a flurry of polls.
Some polls show consistent numbers, while others differ drastically.
This raises the question: which polls should we trust, and how do they impact the election?
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of Tropical Storm Beryl as it makes it way through Texas.
With the cost of living rising across Florida, it can be difficult for some to find affordable housing and achieve the American dream of owning a home.
One Naples teen noticed a need for more practical accessories for equestrians so at only 12 years old she founded her own business, EQ Pro.
The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a house fire that occurred near Santa Barbara Boulevard.
The fire was reported to first responders at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a duplex near Santa Barbara Blvd and SE 28th Terrace.
According to CCPD, the fire started on the porch of the home before spreading to the home, causing a large response by firefighters.
The family of the home was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was extinguished, and the family was allowed to reenter the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.