New court documents have been released related to the murder of Barry Schmalbach, a man who went missing in Cape Coral in July 2023.

Schmalbach’s boyfriend, Christopher Davis, has pleaded not guilty to killing Schmalbach last year.

Documents show less than three days after Barry disappeared, between Friday, July 21, and Sunday, July 23, Davis bought everything from a pickaxe and shovel to a fireproof safe, deadbolt lock and swing bar guard lock.

Another interesting thing these newly released documents reveal is that during a search of Davis’s Jeep, K-9s hit on human decomposition.

The long list of documents included a timeline of events.

It shows, during an interview with Davis that just five days after Barry was last seen, Davis had fresh injuries, including cuts and scratches on his hands, forearms, ankles and shin.

The documents also include transcriptions of witness interviews.

One is with a neighbor who lived below the couple.

He says two days after Barry disappeared, he was woken up around 4 a.m. after hearing noises on the landing outside.

He said it sounded like plastic or a heavy tarp was moving on the ground. When he walked outside, he saw Davis dragging something. Shortly after that, he heard a car leaving.

Another witness who also lives underneath Barry and Davis said the night Barry disappeared, she heard someone getting tossed around in their bedroom and heard crying and a muffled voice.

She said after that, she looked outside, and Davis’s Jeep was gone.