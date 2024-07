A popular place for kids to have fun in Fort Myers is filled with exposed wires, broken lamposts and wood coverings that read “danger.” Centennial Park is in disrepair, and the community wants it cleaned up.

It will be two years in September since Hurricane Ian damaged Centennial Park.

A line of cones covers the light pole stumps where light fixtures once brightened the sidewalks.

Porta potties now sit next to the playground because the bathrooms are still boarded up and fenced under lock and key.

“Kids that play in the park could go over where those wires are, and they’re sharp and sticking up, or they could run by him and hurt themselves. But in two years, why haven’t they fixed all these poles, there’s 15 light poles. At night, there’s no light over here. So it can lead to additional crime or people it’s not safe,” said Dennis Adams.

Adams, who lives nearby and bikes through this park daily, says it has been too long, and these issues also create safety concerns.

“At least once a week, especially on weekends and kids come up here and their scooters. Or, you know, I see cops running around here in the park with their flashlights. So again, you know, it’s it’s conducive to crime in here because it’s not lit up,” said Adams.

Adams brought his concerns to the city and to WINK News. He says he hopes there is a resolution in the near future.

“Fix all the light poles. Fix the wiring and open up the bathroom. I think people would really notice it, and it would make the park better. And safer,” said Adams.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson released a statement to WINK News stating the city is aware of the repairs needed at Centennial Park. However, the city must follow the FEMA procurement process, which adds to the repair timeline.

“We will continue to fully restore the facilities at Centennial Park so that our citizens can enjoy the amenities in a safe manner,” said Mayor Anderson.

It’s still not clear when repairs will be made.