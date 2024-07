This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Cheyney Eric Booth is wanted in Lee County on an order revoking pretrial supervision for trafficking amphetamines. He has a history of arrests for grand theft, drug possession and trafficking.

One condition of his release was that he get drug screened. Investigators said he failed to show up twice.

He has tattoos of clown faces and a mask on his left arm, King written on his right hand, and a Batman logo with the name Damian on his right arm.

Amy Cook is also wanted in Lee County. She has two bench warrants out for her arrest for failing to appear in court on theft charges.

Those charges stem from her working at a local gas station. Her employer accused the North Fort Myers woman of stealing lottery tickets and cash.

She also used the aliases of Amy Robinson or Amy Clements.

Ronald West is accused of violating probation for battery on a law enforcement officer. He was found guilty of running from law enforcement, grabbing a K-9 officer by the snout and biting it.

He has a lengthy criminal past in several jurisdictions. His last known address is East Lee County; however, he has also lived in North Fort Myers and St. James City.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.