Biden faces big press conference, flubs ‘Putin’ for ‘Zelenskyy’ in praising Ukraine leader

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Those in Dean Park will never forget Hurricane Ian’s destruction, and now the City of Fort Myers is trying to prevent it from happening again.
Over three weeks ago, we learned about a mysterious hazmat situation in Labelle.
He will be fielding questions at a highly anticipated press conference that many Democrats will be watching for signs he’s up for another four-year term.
Buying a home in Collier County isn’t cheap, and affordable housing is already hard to come by.
Time, effort and millions of dollars are slowly being eroded on Fort Myers Beach.
Lehigh Senior High grad and current Florida State long jumper Jeremiah Davis earns Olympic bid.
A man experiencing homelessness is accused of trespassing into the City Hall of Bonita Springs after business hours.
A 2-year-old Florida Panther is the sixteenth to die this year in South Florida and once again occurred as a result of a vehicle strike in Collier County.
The saying goes that the grass is always greener, but in Cape Coral, the water somehow finds a way to make that untrue. Cape Coral resident John Lovenduski worries about the green algae he sees in his backyard canal.
After years, the wait is over; the diverging diamond interchange at Colonial Boulevard and Interstate 75 is nearing its final phase before opening on Sunday with its new traffic pattern.
With the new school year around the corner and the hot weather, many students are getting ready to participate in sports.
A man is reportedly pinned under a truck after a crash occurred in Cape Coral this afternoon, shutting down roads.
Deputies are investigating after a dog was found dead in a Lehigh Acres canal, wrapped tightly inside a black trash bag.
The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area experienced the biggest drop in gas prices in Florida over the last year, according to a new study. The annual price drop of a gallon of regular, premium and diesel in the MSA, which encompasses all of Charlotte County, fell 24 cents, 25 cents and 32 cents, respectively.
Students of history know the Industrial Revolution ended in the 1800s. But in Southwest Florida, the Industrial Revolution is happening right now, with the epicenter off Interstate 75 and Alico Road in Lee County.
President Joe Biden’s ability to run for reelection faces crucial tests Thursday.
He will be fielding questions at a highly anticipated press conference that many Democrats will be watching for signs he’s up for another four-year term.
Meanwhile, more members of Congress called for him to get out of the race for reelection, and he made a notable flub while praising Ukraine’s leader.
Separately, the Biden campaign is laying out what it sees as its path to keeping the White House in a new memo, saying that winning the “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan is the “clearest pathway” to victory.
It says there’s no indication another Democrat would do better against Republican Donald Trump.