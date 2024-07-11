WINK News

Biden faces big press conference, flubs ‘Putin’ for ‘Zelenskyy’ in praising Ukraine leader

Author: SEUNG MIN KIM AND LISA MASCARO
Published: Updated:
Biden
President Joe Biden, left, speaks with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, right, during Working Session II of the NATO Summit in Washington, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden’s ability to run for reelection faces crucial tests Thursday.

He will be fielding questions at a highly anticipated press conference that many Democrats will be watching for signs he’s up for another four-year term.

Meanwhile, more members of Congress called for him to get out of the race for reelection, and he made a notable flub while praising Ukraine’s leader.

Separately, the Biden campaign is laying out what it sees as its path to keeping the White House in a new memo, saying that winning the “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan is the “clearest pathway” to victory.

It says there’s no indication another Democrat would do better against Republican Donald Trump.

