Buckle up! Drivers will encounter some detours soon as the Florida Department of Transportation prepares for the final stages of the diverging diamond project on Colonial Boulevard.

“I’m really just got to be really defensive defensively driving around there,” said one driver named Tim.

After this weekend, some weight will be taken off the shoulders of drivers in this busy intersection.

“we’ll be closing on the on-ramps to I-75. Starting tomorrow night, these will open up some work on the median for the contractor to do the concrete work for the pedestrian. So for pedestrian access, that divergent timer is going to help with traffic flow,” said Juan Carrillo, Senior Construction Project Manager for the Florida Department of Transportation.

A few final closures starting Friday night will make for a driver’s dream come Sunday.

This is the diverging diamond off of Colonial Boulevard near 1-75, but before it’s done, getting on and off I-75 near here may look different.

“Our routes. The return detour routes are gonna start on the west side of the forum. So we have traffic wants to hit North they’ll use forum or six miles and six miles Ortiz,” said Carrillo.

As we near the end of this project, it’s bringing out lots of emotions in people.

” I get frustrated. I get, you know, angry. It’s just it’s all the emotions at once when you’re driving around here,” said Tim.

“It’s very exciting to see this happening because it has been a while while working in this project,” said Miss G, another driver.

As you spin your tires one last time through these orange cones and detour signs, Keep this in mind:

“Everybody wants to go home and share the moment dinner time with families. So why not try to be patient? It’s better to say one minute and be alive and not lose our life in one minute,” said Miss G.

The good news is that traffic relief is on the way.

Other news, not necessarily bad, is that you’ll have to take some alternate routes to get onto I-75 from Colonial this weekend.