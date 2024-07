Arcadia business owners want you to know they are open.

Ian destroyed the downtown area, but after, the business owners of downtown Arcadia rallied together to clean up. Now, they are back open.

The devastating destruction Ian caused to Arcadia’s downtown closed businesses and affected shopping and tourism.

“Ian was very devastating to us. It flooded our store, so all our merchandise was ruined. My windows were gone, and my flooring was gone,” said Denise Harn, owner of Honey Bells Boutique & Gifts.

“I felt when we moved to Arcadia, we were inland, and that made me feel safe, and I was glad to live a little further off the coast to not have to deal with the hurricane again, and then it ended up being worse,” said Angie Holiday-Squire, owner of Wheelers Cafe.

Business owners got together and worked with each other to clean up West Oak Street. 5 of them sat down with us Friday morning.

“I said I need to go see what happened at the store, and we went there, and it was just everybody was already on the street. They were already cleaning it up and working together to try to make it presentable and not a hazard. It took a while, but I think we did a good job,” Harn said.

“I felt honored to be because it felt like we all came together, so it seems like I got to know everybody kind of all at once,” said Laura Partridge, owner of Mixed Emotions Craft Studio & Retro Boutique and Laura’s Good Vibe Tribe.

The historic street is known for its charm, which is why so many worked together to save it, bringing awareness to the unique downtown is the goal.

“Every store has a story and it has its own quirkiness and uniqueness and charm,” Harn said.

Business owners say it’s the little town that just won’t give up.

Over 30 businesses make up downtown Arcadia, including five boutiques, 11 antique stories, and six eateries. Twenty-five of those are female-owned, and 20 new businesses have opened since Hurricane Ian. There is also a revolving farmers market.

“There’s shopping districts within driving distance that you can do for a day. Charming cafes, unique stores, nostalgic antique stores, and then the nightlife that we have and even day life,” Harn said.

The new diversity in the area has been helping with growth.

“What I see coming into Arcadia is giving it a stronger foundation and giving a more diverse culture to come seeking out what is our treasures down here, which is fantastic,” said Toni Badovinac, owner of Glass Antique-or-Not.

One thing’s for sure: everyone is proud of how far this little town has come.

“I’m proud of the men and women who are here and supporting us and working together. It’s been a fantastic journey to go on with him,” said Badovinac.

The best part is that parking is free.

4 new businesses are in the works to open.

Business owners told us that Wednesday and Saturday are the best days to visit, as most businesses are open.