History is slowly disappearing all throughout Southwest Florida.

A home on Poinciana Avenue near the Caloosahatchee River was built in 1919, making it 105 years old. Hurricane Ian damaged it, and now it’s being torn down.

Neighbors said they’re saddened to learn the home will soon be demolished.

Neighbors said the former homeowners, Robin and Greg Donavan, owned the home for 30 years and left quite an impact on the people who lived in the Historic River District.

District local historians like Joanne Miller have been studied for years.

“Mr. Van Duel was the one that built the home,” said Joanne Miller, volunteer at Southwest Florida Historical Society. “He built these grand old homes. If you read that newspaper article in 1922, you can read the details of the home. It’s absolutely incredible.”

From there, the home would soon be owned by the Donavans, who were known as the cool kids on the block. The Dovnavans would also welcome neighbors like Ericka Brigham into their home.

“They were a great couple. This was their pride and joy. I mean, they loved this house,” said Ericka Brigham, from the Historic River District.

According to Greg Donavan’s cousin Gary Moats, the Donavans also knew how to have a great time.

“I used to go there every day and we used to have parties there all the time, I know people from AC DC came there from Allman Brothers Band and the 100-year birthday party for the house. There was a lot of people that came there. I don’t know anybody that didn’t like Robin and Greg; they were really popular.”

Now, the home is still suffering from the damage left by Hurricane Ian.

“It sustained extensive damage and flooding and wind during the hurricane. It’s historical, so it’s not up to code, and that is an issue with a lot of the homes that they’ve had to demolish in this neighborhood,” Brigham said.

Folks in the neighborhood would like to save some of the historical pieces from the teardown to preserve some of its history from the teardown.

“I would hope that they keep the new build in line with the feel of the neighborhood, keep some of the historic type architecture involved,” Brigham said.

“I’m sure historians in town would love to salvage like a doorknob or something rather than all go into a rubble,” Miller said.

The Donavans passed away a few months after Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Neighbors said the current property owner plans to turn the property into Airbnb or a bed and breakfast establishment for people visiting.

WINK News reporter Ashley French did contact the property owner to learn more about his plans for the historic home.

French has not yet received a response, but as soon as she does, more information will be added.