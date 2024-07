When Fort Myers Mighty Mussels catcher Poncho Ruiz is at the plate, his eyes are focused on the ball. This singular focus drives the pursuit of his baseball dreams.

Ruiz said, “just play professional baseball. That was my dream still my dream to get to the big leagues. Signing with a professional team since I was born I’ll do whatever to do that.”

He demonstrated that when he was in high school. Growing up in Tijuana, Mexico, Ruiz and his family decided he would go to Mater Dei Catholic School in Chula Vista, California. That required him to cross the US-Mexico border every day with his student visa.

“It was a 4:30 wake up, take a shower, change,” Ruiz explained. “And that when my friend and his mom picked me up. So it was like until 7:30. Sometimes we were late to school because of the border.”

That commute wasn’t easy, especially for his family.

“My parents had to waste gas every time to pick me up…my mom waking up early to drop me off or stuff like that,” Ruiz said.

After playing college at San Diego State, Ruiz got his first pro opportunity here in Fort Myers.

Ruiz recalled the moment he found out he got his chance, “I told my parents and everything. We they all started crying. We all started crying. It’s a great moment in my career.”

Ruiz added, “I give it all to my parents they did everything for me to be there. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I’m at.”

Mighty Mussels manager Brian Meyer said Ruiz doesn’t take any days for granted, “He’s made the sacrifices and he knows what he’s sacrificed both personally and professionally to be able to put himself in the spot he’s in today.”

“I’ll do it again. I won’t change anything,” Ruiz said.