From sticker shock at the grocery store to insurance hikes, no one feels comfortable with a bill increase, let alone the individuals in one apartment complex who are now paying triple for their water bill overnight.

Thilo Burkart lives alone and has called the Cobblestone on The Lake Apartments home for nearly six years. In that time, his water bill has stayed pretty consistent.

“Around 43 to 45,” Burkart has receipts.

February of 2022, $40.

May of this year, $45.

Burkart’s bill in June was $108.

More than double for a man who lives alone and is barely home.

“I work 90 hours a week, about, to pay my bills, and I’m old, so it’s just not easy,” Bukart told WINK News reporter Liz Biro.

Burkart took to Nextdoor and learned he was not the only one who needed to sit down for June’s higher-than-normal bill.

Two separate neighbors report bills in the $60s tripling to over $170.

“The next day, I went to the office, and they were so surprised too and told me I was not the first one. The phone is ringing around the clock, and people are coming in,” Burkart said.

In June the apartment complex switched from Oates Energy to Conservice.

Burkart is no longer billed by the meter in his unit but the complex shares one and splits the cost by the number of people and square feet in an apartment.

Other neighbors we spoke to said they were never informed of bill hikes or a service switch; they just got this email after all was said and done.

Meanwhile, Thilo hopes for a solution or a big win.

“I still hope for whatever lottery Powerball so I can stop … I don’t like to work anymore,” said Burkart.

Biro reached out to Management Willow Bridge but has yet to hear back.