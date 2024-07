Beachgoers are back at Sanibel, swimming, tanning and shelling!

WINK News reporter Tiffany Rizzo had the chance to watch the restoration and ask the community for their thoughts.

“They did a lot of work, and it is coming back. It’s gonna take time, but as a shell, I just love seeing it and the progression of everything changing back,” said resident Ruth Palumbo.

Eric Jackson, the Public Information Officer for the City of Sanibel, was very pleased with the restoration. “It weathered the storm just like this community weathered the storm. And it’s built back better than ever, just like this community is doing.”

Along with the lighthouse, there is also a lot more beach to enjoy from phase one of the beach renourishment project.

“The beach looks very different from even the start of the year because there’s been a lot of sand placement in this area,” said Jackson. “There is another phase of the project that will begin in the late fall, which is just this lighthouse beach area. So, this will be even further reinforced from down there, all the way around the point to make this beach even more solid.”

This sand not only makes the beach look nicer, but it also helps protect the island.

One thing that won’t be coming back? The lighthouse keeper cottages.

Jackson had this to say. “We’re not going to put buildings this close to the water moving forward. But there are plans over the next few months. We’ll be looking at different design options for this area.”

They will also be looking for community input for what should be in that part of the park.