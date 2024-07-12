Tom Brady’s trainer brings TB12 method to Fort Myers

Alex Guerrero is bringing three decades of experience working with elite athletes to Fort Myers as OsteoStrong’s new co-owner.

Guerrero’s been successful in maintaining an athlete’s longevity.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady did not retire until he was 45 and he’s been working with Guerrero for 20 years.

“We know what it takes to sustain peak performance,” Guerrero said. “We’ve done it with high-end athletes for so long and now we want to be able to bring that to the high school athletes.”

OsteoStrong, primarily serving an older demographic, aims to appeal to younger generations with Guerrero on board.

“Typically, what you’ll see in athletes, say in a football season, you’ll see about a 15-20 percent decline in their strength output, their motor output,” OsteoStrong Fort Myers co-owner Dr. Greg Robrahn said. “What our research has shown is that we can maintain it or improve it. So towards the end of the season, when people are getting tired, and are getting injured. We have the ability to help prevent that.”

Workouts at OsteoStrong focus on improving bone density, strength, and balance, preparing athletes for longer careers.

“That’s really how I started to see a lot of athletes mostly was to help them recover from their injury and then help them so that they never got injured like that again,” Guerrero said.

It’s similar to the TB12 method that Guerrero and Tom Brady created together.

“We want to incorporate some of those principles here of OsteoStrong,” Guerrero said. “The idea really, is to help people understand the value and importance of prehab as opposed to rehab.”

So if you are working out at OsteoStrong Fort Myers, you might be doing the same workout as a seven-time Super Bowl champion.