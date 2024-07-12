Tom Brady’s trainer brings TB12 method to Fort Myers

WINK News
Losing power is one of the first things that comes to people’s minds when heavy wind and rain hit.
More than 6.5 million Americans are living with heart failure, and that number is expected to grow significantly over the next five years.
Health officials are allowing swimmers to return to the water at three Naples beaches after finding high bacteria levels.
If you hear bells ringing when you’re out and about it’s because the Salvation Army is celebrating Christmas in July.
An already jammed pack area in Fort Myers is about to get worse as the diverging diamond project is set to close several intersections.
Traffic has started to move after a car was fully engulfed in flames on the Southbound Alligator Alley around Mile Marker 78.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly attacking his co-workers while brandishing a fake gun.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred between a Sarasota County deputy’s SUV and a bicyclist.
Plans in the works for Waterside Shops constitute the most significant redevelopment at the open-air retail center since it opened in November 1992. Nearly every corner of the luxury mall in North Naples will be affected by construction projects through at least 2025.
Bonita Springs City Council will decide the future of a planned upscale community along Bonita Beach Road after the city’s planning agency recommended against it.
The Cape Coral Police Department responded to an incident involving a man being crushed while working underneath his car.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly driving while intoxicated after flipping his SUV.
The Florida Department of Transportation will briefly close a portion of State Road 82 for asphalt repairs.
The Weather Authority is tracking drier conditions for your Friday afternoon, and the clearing out of Saharan dust by sunset.
Alex Guerrero is bringing three decades of experience working with elite athletes to Fort Myers as OsteoStrong’s new co-owner.
Guerrero’s been successful in maintaining an athlete’s longevity.
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady did not retire until he was 45 and he’s been working with Guerrero for 20 years.
“We know what it takes to sustain peak performance,” Guerrero said. “We’ve done it with high-end athletes for so long and now we want to be able to bring that to the high school athletes.”
OsteoStrong, primarily serving an older demographic, aims to appeal to younger generations with Guerrero on board.
“Typically, what you’ll see in athletes, say in a football season, you’ll see about a 15-20 percent decline in their strength output, their motor output,” OsteoStrong Fort Myers co-owner Dr. Greg Robrahn said. “What our research has shown is that we can maintain it or improve it. So towards the end of the season, when people are getting tired, and are getting injured. We have the ability to help prevent that.”
Workouts at OsteoStrong focus on improving bone density, strength, and balance, preparing athletes for longer careers.
“That’s really how I started to see a lot of athletes mostly was to help them recover from their injury and then help them so that they never got injured like that again,” Guerrero said.
It’s similar to the TB12 method that Guerrero and Tom Brady created together.
“We want to incorporate some of those principles here of OsteoStrong,” Guerrero said. “The idea really, is to help people understand the value and importance of prehab as opposed to rehab.”
So if you are working out at OsteoStrong Fort Myers, you might be doing the same workout as a seven-time Super Bowl champion.