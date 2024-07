On July 3, three juveniles aged 13, 14, and 17 were arrested by the Arcadia Police Department.

This happened on W Effie Street in Arcadia. The three kids allegedly walked up to a residence and started shooting at a window.

The weapon was an Orbeez gun. CREDIT: Arcadia Police Department

They are normally used as toys, but this time, police said they were used in a “malicious” way.

Once the kids did the damage, they ran away on foot. Police quickly caught up with two of them. According to the arrest report, the third was turned in by the parent.

The suspects admitted their guilt and said they “splattered” the house.

Police say the three arrested have had ongoing issues with the kids of the residence they targeted.

“They just decided to just shoot the house to get retaliation for an incident they have with the kids in the house,” said Marshal Quinn Jones of the Arcadia Police Department.

“Different officers have responded to different incidents between these kids,” said Sergeant Danielle Rios of the Arcadia Police Department.

Police said that this arrest will hopefully teach kids and parents a lesson.

“The main thing is the parents need to know what their kids are doing. If they do have the Orbeez guns, they need to make sure that kids know not to be shooting at vehicles and houses,” Marshal Jones said.

“At the end of the day, I think it kind of just goes across the board with no matter who you know, who you are, or what age you are, if you commit a crime, then you have to be held accountable,” Rios said.

Rios continued, “And I think those lessons start when you’re young. It teaches you responsibility and accountability for your actions, whether you’re doing it because your friends are doing it or what you’re doing to try to be cool. Everything has a consequence if you do things of this nature.”

Only a window AC unit was damaged.

The three juveniles are now in the Department of Juvenile Justice hands and will serve 21 days.

The three names or mugshots have not been released since they are juveniles.