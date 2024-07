A Fort Myers man is honoring his brother’s memory every year through a free youth basketball camp called “Do It For Sean.”

Sean Archilles was killed when he was only 14 years old.

He was a passionate basketball player, thanks to the generosity of others in the community, so almost a decade after his death, his older brother Dsean gave back to kids in the same way people gave back to Sean.

“Forgiven, not forgotten.” This banner hangs above the Crossover Youth Center gym in memory of Sean Archilles.

It’s where Sean and his Dsean first picked up a basketball.

“Coach Matt Richard from Crossover Youth Center gave Sean the opportunity to play basketball, and when Sean started playing, he never stopped. He continued to train and continued to put in the work,” Dsean Archilles said.

Sean was killed in the Club Blu shooting eight years ago. He was 14 years old.

Dsean keeps his brother’s memory alive in the same gym where he fell in love with the game through the “Do It For Sean” basketball camp.

“Just being able to host the camp in this gym that he came from means a lot. I’ll never change location. They can tear it down; I’ll build another gym in the same spot,” Dsean said.

Looking around the gym, Dsean said he was overwhelmed because he knows what this means to his brother.

“He’s smiling right now. He’s smiling. I’m smiling back,” Dsean said.

If Sean hadn’t gotten the chance to play basketball for free, he wouldn’t have gotten to play at all.

That’s why Dsean offers the camp at no cost, and this year, campers will leave the gym with brand-new school supplies.

“Without the help of my sponsors, I wouldn’t be able to do that. Growing up, I was never able to afford a lot of school supplies. It really means a lot; like last night, I was just thinking about it, and it brought me tears of joy,” he said.

Dsean said his younger brother changed his life, so year after year, he will keep changing kids’ lives and doing it for Sean.

“Sean keeps me going to keep these kids going. Every time I feel like I want to stop coaching or stop training or stop playing basketball in general, I know there’s a reason behind everything I’m doing, and God is guiding me in the right direction.”

This year, 70 sixth through 12th graders participated in the fourth edition of the “Do It for Sean” camp.

Only one of five suspects in the 2016 Club Blu nightclub shooting has been convicted.