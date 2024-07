Florida politicians are reacting after a shooting injured former president Donald Trump while he was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

The shooting happened Saturday evening at around 6:10 p.m.

There was an exchange of gunfire that left Trump with a bloody ear. He was swarmed by Secret Service agents as the gunshots continued.

The suspected gunman and a rally attendee were killed after the Secret Service responded to the initial gunfire, according to a report from the Associated Press.

This is now being investigated as an assassination attempt on a former president.

In a statement from Trump’s campaign, his campaign said Trump was “fine.”

He was taken to a local medical facility soon after he was whisked off stage by his security detail.

Politicians soon took to social media to weigh in, including numerous Florida lawmakers.

Republican Marco Rubio, who represents Florida in the U.S. Senate, called it divine intervention that Trump was not killed. God protected President Trump pic.twitter.com/96UKVdjF3A — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared his and the state’s first lady’s prayers for Trump’s well-being. .@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 13, 2024

U.S. Senator Rick Scott, who represents Florida, offered a more defiant tone, calling for support for the former president while sharing a picture of Trump raising his fist after the shooting, his face smeared with blood. Stand with President Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XHFQDhSVxD — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 13, 2024

The Florida GOP also tweeted words of defiance. This will not stop us. We will prevail! We will Make America Great Again. #TrumpStrong pic.twitter.com/Crpvr52G3b — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) July 13, 2024

The Florida Democratic Party tweeted to condemn the violence that could have taken Trump’s life. There is no place for political violence in this country — period. The Florida Democratic Party unequivocally condemns today’s violence and thanks the Secret Service, law enforcement, and first responders for their swift response. — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) July 13, 2024

Scott also shared his concerns regarding violence on the campaign trail, noting there’s just no place for it. This was clearly an assassination attempt on President Trump. I’m glad he seems okay, and I am praying for him and all who were at the rally.



There is ZERO tolerance for violence. I hope this monster is already caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 13, 2024

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is a Democrat who is running for U.S. Senate to represent Florida and also took a stance against violence in politics, no matter one’s party affiliation. I don’t care who you support in this election or what your beliefs are, violence should never be tolerated. Zero tolerance for that, ZERO. — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) July 13, 2024

Byron Donalds, who represents Southwest Florida in the U.S. House, pinned his reaction to the assassination attempt. Pray for President Trump.



Pray for the Trump family.



Pray for our nation.



Together we will prevail. pic.twitter.com/nd6HgsDtXs — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 13, 2024

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson who represents a district of the Miami area of Florida in the House wished Trump a speedy recovery while also condemning such violence. Political violence is never the answer and every political leader must make that crystal clear.



I have my differences with President Trump, but our country cannot delve into one where we attack political leaders.



Wishing him a speedy recovery. — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) July 13, 2024

Kathleen Passidomo, a Republican state senator representing Southwest Florida shared her prayers not long after the shooting occurred. I am praying for President Trump and our nation. Thankful for the Secret Service officers and law enforcement who responded quickly. https://t.co/zskb7DOxXu — Kathleen Passidomo (@Kathleen4SWFL) July 13, 2024

Jimmy Patronis, who is Florida’s Chief Financial Officer & State Fire Marshal and is also a member of the Republican party, issued a lengthy statement on X, declaring this a “failed assassination attempt.” STATEMENT ON THE FAILED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/Kq8ojAeFuf — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) July 13, 2024