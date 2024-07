The diverging diamond interchange at Colonial Boulevard and Interstate 75 is set to wrap up construction Sunday afternoon.

“Construction being finally done is definitely going to take some pressure off of everyone,” said driver Gabi Kerness of Estero.

The DDI promises to create a seamless flow of traffic for drivers by having them temporarily cross to the other side of the road, similar to the interchange at the Sarasota-Manatee County line.

“If it finally has an end date, blessed be God!” said Jose Nieves of Fort Myers.

But before you can celebrate, there’s one last hurdle: weekend closures and detours.

A stretch of Colonial Boulevard will need to shut down for lane restriping, signage and traffic light installation; and with it, comes some changes to your weekend commute.

By Sunday the diverging diamond interchange will be done and ready for drivers.

Saturday afternoon closures

Then, on Saturday, at 2 pm., comes round two of closures.

The interchange off-ramps between I-75 and Colonial Boulevard will close, along with the stretch of Colonial Boulevard between Six Mile Cypress Parkway/Ortiz Avenue and Forum Boulevard.

Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain closed until Monday at 6 a.m. Map of closures and detours. (FDOT)

Detours

During the closure, drivers on I-75, both northbound and southbound, will have a few options.

To reach Colonial Boulevard, they can use the State Road 82/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit and Ortiz Avenue or Forum Boulevard.

Anyone driving on Colonial Boulevard who would normally continue onto Colonial Boulevard will have to use Ortiz Avenue to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Forum Boulevard.

Detour signs will be posted to help facilitate traffic, and FDOT is asking all drivers to please be cautious.