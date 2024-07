A fun event for dog lovers and beer lovers!

Fort Myers Brewing Company held its Pups and Pints event in Fort Myers on Saturday.

The brewery was joined by the Animal Refuge Center where several adoptable pups were there to find their fur-ever home.

Beer and dog lovers got the chance to enjoy some games, shade, and a variety of brews and animal-friendly drinks at the Pups and Pints event.

The event is held monthly at the Fort Myers Brewing Company where the Animal Refuge Center brings some of their dogs that are looking for a new family to have some fun in the sun and socialization.

Theresa Lavelle, the Director of Marketing, said the goal behind events like these is to provide an environment for people and pets to enjoy.

“I mean just one new home for these fur babies is our goal but we’ve been lucky enough to accomplish so much more. It gives them a chance to be outdoors and get loved on by our wonderful guests that come here,” said Lavelle. “And it also gives people a chance to bring their own dogs from home and to see if these dogs are going to get along with the other dogs and it just makes for a wonderful day all around.”

If you missed today’s event, don’t worry, the Fort Myers Brewing Company will be having this event again next month on August 10.