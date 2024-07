WINK News has live coverage from the Republican National Convention all week. It has a new meaning following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump‘s life.

Anchors Chris Cifatte and Claire Galt arrived on Sunday.

Cifatte noted the FBI said there are no credible threats to threats to the RNC. But all over town, he saw police officers guarding gates, streets, and hotels.

One in particular has several delegates as guests and will host many of the events, especially the Florida ones. It’s in what is called the soft perimeter.

In the soft perimeter, according to Wisconsin law, concealed carry is allowed. So you’ll have the area where the actual events happen, which is Secret Service-controlled, no guns, and they’ll have background checks on everybody.

There are also many areas around town where they’ll have security, but there could be people with guns. In fact, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey B. Norman addressed that on Sunday.

“In regards to the ability to carry a firearm outside of the inner perimeter, again, our state law allows for the particular right to carry a firearm. We as a city cannot legislate out of that, so we have to operate within those guidelines.”

If anything were to change, the Secret Service would literally have to move the perimeter. They are not inclined to do that. They don’t feel that they have the authority.

Despite an attempted assassination of former President Trump, Florida delegates are excited to attend the convention. CREDIT: RNC Delegates Bill and Donna Daubmann

Bill and Donna Daubmann arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday. They told Galt when they heard about the assassination attempt on the former President, they were in a state of shock. But they said they feel, now more than ever, they have to support him.

“I’m more excited than ever. We’ve been a Trump supporter. We’ve met him a few times. We sponsored the Lincoln Reagan dinner in Fort Myers last year,” explained Bill. “I feel like he’s a personal friend. And it really bothered me yesterday. But everybody that we’ve talked to here is really pumped up.”

Again, WINK News will be live from Milwaukee throughout the RNC. Stay tuned for special coverage from WINK News anchors Chris Cifatte and Claire Galt.