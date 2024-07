There is no denying phones have made our lives substantially easier. Scientists feel the same way. WINK News Anchor Lindsey Sablan got a look at the cool technology being used to save the mangroves.

Calf-deep water, dodging spiders, 90-degree heat. It’s not how most of us spent our college days, but Jenny Morris, a Bahamian and Florida Gulf Coast University grad student, stomps through the mangroves with a purpose. CREDIT: WINK News

“Hurricane Dorian was in 2019. We lost a lot of people. I’ve seen the homes that are still destroyed, the graves,” reflected Morris.

Morris is recording mangrove seedling growth in this forest off Hickory Island in Bonita Springs to see if the mangroves can bounce back after Hurricane Ian.

All of the broken branches and wood can hinder their growth. She used a contraption to keep track.

“We’re actually using a system that’s called a ViDoc RTK GNSS rover,” said Morris. CREDIT: WINK News

It is a tool that goes on iPhones and uses LIDAR to create 3-D models of mangroves.

LIDAR basically works by shooting light or lasers down to different areas to then provide measurements, just like you’d scan a document. This provides a map of sorts. Why is it better?

“We don’t have to cut off trees, or we don’t have to take anything back into the laboratory to measure,” added Morris. CREDIT: WINK News

Like most things with technology, it takes less time to get more done. It also creates a database that scientists like Morris can then use to look to the future.

The technology has one hiccup. It’s harder to use the LIDAR when there’s so much water because the light bounces off the water.